2021 December 15 17:36

Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden

Finnlines introduces a larger vessel to operate between Finland and Sweden and upgrades services to cargo carriers and private passengers. The vessel will sail under the Finnish flag, according to the company's release.

At the end of January 2022, the ro-pax vessel Europalink will replace Finnfellow on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route after she has substituted Finnswan during her scheduled dry docking at the beginning of January, and undergone a facelift for public areas. The cargo capacity will increase by 1,200 lane meters and passenger capacity by over 100. She will sail under the Finnish flag, employing about 80 Finnish seafarers.

Europalink is one of the series of five ro-pax vessels, one of which, Finnswan, has been operating on the route since 2018. The entry of Europalink means that both morning and evening departures offer the same capacity and a uniform service concept and facilities for all customers. Before transferring to the Finland–Sweden traffic, the public areas on Europalink will be refurbished to upgrade travel comfort. Finnfellow will move from Naantali to the Malmö–Travemünde route.



16 December 2021 marks 25 years of Finnlines’ maritime connection between Naantali and Kapellskär. With the introduction of Europalink, Finnlines consolidates its position as the main maritime service provider between Finland and Sweden.

Finnlines specialises in freight transport and the main task is to ensure the smooth flow of goods. Finnlines’ extensive line network provides Finland’s export industry with a regular and reliable way into the European market, while ensuring the transport of goods from abroad to Finland that are important for security of supply. Finnlines continues to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly services on market terms without public support.



