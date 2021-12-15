2021 December 15 17:16

Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax/Ultramax dry bulk segment, has signed a Partner Agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, formalizing Eagle as a Mission Partner to the independent not-for-profit research and development center, according to the company's release.

As one of the largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, Eagle has resources, assets, and capabilities relevant to the Center’s projects. Through this collaboration, Eagle will provide support to the Center’s work and commit to the Center’s mission and vision of building a significant cross-disciplinary driving force in the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

About Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research and development Center. It works across the shipping sector with industry, academia, and authorities. A highly specialized, cross-disciplinary team will collaborate globally to create an overview of viable decarbonization pathways, facilitate the development and implementation of new energy technologies; build confidence in new concepts and their supply chains; and accelerate the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change.

The Center is based in Copenhagen but works with partners globally. Strategic Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, BP, Cargill, Haldor Topsoe, John Swire & Sons, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui & Co., NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Total Energies, and V.Group.