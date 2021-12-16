2021 December 16 08:24

Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

In cooperation with Don Trucking, Samskip is introducing five brand new LNG-operated trucks in its fleet which offers shippers an even easier way to reduce their carbon emissions throughout their entire logistical supply chain, according to the company's release.

Samskip sees the scaled-up use of sustainable fueling alternatives as opening a pathway for shippers seeking to reduce CO2 emission in their supply chain while transporting cargo by road. This new partnership with Don Trucking is viewed as the first of many partnerships to come and to rapidly add more LNG-powered trucks to the companies’ fleet. Samskip is rapidly moving forward to a more sustainable way of transporting within all layers of its logistical chain and is actively acting on creating a greener fleet by gradually switching to low-emission alternatives.

LNG stands for Liquefied Natural Gas and for many years, natural gas has been used in homes, but has also quickly become popular as fuel in the transport industry. Although natural gas is considered a traditional fuel, it is the cleanest burning fuel available today. The LNG-powered trucks are, emission-wise, a better alternative than trucks running on fossil fuels, as the LNG-powered trucks still meet the high demands on performance, fuel efficiency and operating range.





