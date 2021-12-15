2021 December 15 18:31

BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry

BC Ferries revealed the name of its latest Island Class Ferry today at a naming ceremony at its fleet maintenance facility in Richmond, B.C. Island Kwigwis is the newest vessel to join the fleet and will begin service in the spring of 2022, allowing for two-ship operation on the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route.

Today's ceremony began with a few words from BC Ferries and DAMEN Shipyards, followed by the unveiling of the ships' name, and the christening of the hull.

In keeping with maritime tradition, BC Ferries selected sponsors for each of the ships. These roles are important – each sponsor bestows the ship with good luck and protection for all those who travel on them. Each Island Class ship has a community sponsor and a sponsor from the BC Ferries family. Chief Bill Cranmer from 'Na̲mg̲is First Nation christened Island Kwigwis along with Linda Provost, Planning and Business Advisor with BC Ferries.

Island Class ferries have the capacity to carry up to 47 vehicles and up to 450 passengers and crew. They are battery equipped ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.