2021 December 15 15:56

ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax

An innovative ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax bulker design from Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS) has been granted Approval in Principle (AIP) by ABS.

The dual-fuel vessel design sacrifices no cargo space by using deck-mounted IMO Type C tanks under the accommodation block on each side of the vessel. AETS has designed the system for retrofit to existing vessels as well as ammonia-fueled and ammonia-ready newbuildings.

As the potential of ammonia to contribute to shipping’s decarbonization objectives is increasingly recognized, ABS has moved to support its adoption with publication of industry-leading guidance for the design and construction of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The ABS Guide for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels sets out Classification design criteria for the arrangements, construction, installation and survey of machinery, equipment and systems for vessels operating with ammonia as fuel to minimize risks to the vessel, crew and the environment.