2021 December 15 18:05

Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022

Dublin Port Company (DPC) published the Port Infrastructure Charges Pricing Strategy 2022 to 2026 on 15th September 2021. Port infrastructure charges comprise charges on cargo and passengers (Goods Dues) and charges on ships (Ships Tonnage Dues), according to the company's release.

The pricing strategy published on 15th September 2021 set out the proposed levels of these charges over the five year period from 2022 to 2026. Based on feedback from customers regarding changes to Goods Dues for unitised goods, some of the proposed changes have been revised.

Goods dues on empty containers and trailers are currently at a level of 26% of the rate for laden units. DPC will increase the level of charges for empty units in equal tranches over the five years from 2022 to 2026 so as to bring them to the same level as laden units.

There will an annual increase of 2.5% on the level of goods dues for unitised goods each year from 2022 to 2026.

The goods dues rate for trade vehicles (primarily imported new cars), bulk liquid commodities (primarily petroleum products) and bulk solid commodities will increase by no less than 2.5% in each year from 2022 to 2026.

Charges for ferry passengers and tourist vehicles will increase by no more than 2.5% in each year from 2022 to 2026.

No price increases are planned for cruise passengers over the five years from 2022 to 2026.

DPC has now published the schedule of Goods Dues which will take effect from 1st April 2022.

The increases in Ships Tonnage Dues will increase by no more than 2.5% in each year from 2022 to 2026.

DPC has now published the schedule of Ships Tonnage Dues which will take effect from 1st April 2022.

The Port Infrastructure Charges Pricing Strategy 2022 to 2026 is intended to give customers advance notice of how pricing levels will be managed in support of the company’s capital investment programme over the next five years. The objective of this capital investment programme is to continue progress towards the objectives of Masterplan 2040.

The strategy is based on the company’s current view of the future. However, the strategy may be reviewed in future years if required in response to changing circumstances.