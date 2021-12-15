2021 December 15 15:02

Lotos Shipyard wins contract to build additional dredgers for STLC

The dredger duo will increase the shipbuilding order to six vessels

Photo credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation



STLK has chosen Lotos Shipyard (Southern Centre of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, part of USC) as the main contractor for the construction of Project 93.159 dredging vessel. This follows from the final protocol posted on the public procurement website.

Lotos Shipyard was announced winner in the RFP process. The second bidder was ZAO Nefteflot (with the proposal of RUB 2.3 billion), but the company's application was rejected due to non-compliance with the terms of the process.



The dredgers completion and delivery is scheduled for September 2024.



Lotos Shipyard is currently building four dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1. The order for four self-propelled bucket-wheel and cutter suction dredgers was placed with the shipyard by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC). Upon delivery the dredgers will perform maintenance dredging of Russia’s inland waterways. The engineering design was developed by Royal IHC.



The series lead dredgers are nearly 60% completed. The shipyard continues pipelaying, painting of tanks and compartments that had previously passed impermeability tests, installation of machinery / equipment and other outfitting work.



The shipbuilder has completed hulls of the third and fourth dredgers. The construction of the superstructure and installation of compartments are underway.



Key particulars, Project 93.159: LOA – 50.00 m; breadth – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.

