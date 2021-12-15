  • Home
  • 2021 December 15 13:51

    Throughput at Port of Yeysk in Jan-Nov reached 3.89 million tonnes

    Photo credit: Rosmorport
    Freight traffic at the Port of Yeysk in January-November 2021 remained unchanged on the same period a year before, at 3.89 million tonnes, a PortNews correspondent reports citing the Port of Azov Authority’s 11-month statistics.

    Handling of grain increased by 29% and totaled 2.15 million tonnes (2020 - 1.66 million tonnes). Coal exports, on the contrary, dropped by 25% to 688 300 tonnes (2020 – 924 300 tonnes). Oil products volume declined by 14.7% to 493 700 tonnes (2020 - 579 300 tonnes).

    In the reporting period exports decreased by 22 000 and reached 3.18 million tonnes, with slight gain in imports - by 5 300 tonnes (to 49 600 tonnes). Handling of short sea freight increased by 13 300 tonnes to 653 600 tonnes (2020 – 640 300 tonnes).

    In Jan-Nov the number of ship calls decreased by 3% - 926 vs 954 a year earlier.

