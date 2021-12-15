2021 December 15 13:04

St. Petersburg Dam S-2 gate to be closed for maintenance as of Dec 16

The maintenance work was approved by the Greater Port of St. Petersburg Harboutmaster Office



On December 16, 2021, the gate of the Navigation Pass S-2 of St. Petersburg Flood Prevention Facility Complex (St. Petersburg Dam) will be closed, the St.Petersburg Dam Directorate said.



The maintenance work on the S-2 gate operating mechanism will continue from 09:00 to 18:00 (UTC +3)



The scheduled maintenance was agreed with the Greater Port of St. Petersburg Harbourmaster.



The works will not hamper traffic on the bridge of the Navigation Pass S-2.