    BLRT Repair Yards became a sponsor of the 5th Int’l Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress

    The event will be held in Moscow, February 16-17, 2022

    BLRT Repair Yards, a group of shipyards (part of BLRT Grupp) will support the 5th International Congress "Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging" as its Sponsor.

    The 5th Dredging Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

    BLRT Repair Yards integrates three shipbuilding facilities: Estonia based Tallinn Shipyard, Western Shiprepair in Lithuania and Finland’s Turku Repair Yard. The shipyards have seven docks, including the largest floating dock in the Baltic States (235 m x 45 m), and the largest dry dock in Northern Europe (265 m x 70 m).

    The BLRT Repair Yards team of 400 qualified specialists perform design and technical support, repair, maintenance, refitting and modernization of various types of ships. The BLRT Repair Yards provide to its clients comprehensive solutions, high-quality service, along with the optimal cost and timing of the project.

    BLRT Grupp is one of the biggest industrial holdings in the region of the Baltic Sea which unites under the name BLRT REPAIR YARDS such members as Tallinn Shipyard in Estonia, Turku Repair Yard in Finland and Western Shiprepair in Lithuania.

    The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC). The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

    The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually bringing together stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for networking of the sector’s professionals.

    Participation is chargeable. The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format

