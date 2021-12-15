2021 December 15 12:12

CSBL streamlines Charter Party documentation in co-operation with Veracity by DNV

Veracity by DNV has developed a dedicated electronic Charter Party signature solution for Competitive ShipBrokers Ltd (CSBL), according to the company's release.

The OceanSign software will enable Arrow, Bancosta, Fearnleys, IFCHOR, and Thurlestone, the CSBL members who have already signed up, and their clients to complete the Charter Party signature processes instantly and securely. Unlike other established e-signature programs in the market, OceanSign allows the users to track and control the whole process in one place.

Every year, the CSBL members collectively handle more than 30,000 Charter Parties. Not only is the traditional shipbroker practice of printing and couriering originals around the world extremely time-consuming and expensive, but it is also harmful to the environment. CSBL’s members wanted a modern and secure solution enabling documentation to be safely transferred, signed, and stored in a cloud-based application.



For CSBL, the Veracity platform from DNV ticked all the boxes in terms of being a powerful, versatile, safe, and secure cloud-based platform, hence the perfect place to develop an industry application to finally streamline the charter party signing process. This is a small though important step towards a centralized digital document sharing platform.

Simplicity, security, and confidentiality are the central objectives of OceanSign. The Charter Parties are securely stored in the Veracity cloud and clients using OceanSign will only have access to their own contracts, while they are unable to view or even detect third-party contracts or data.



