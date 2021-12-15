2021 December 15 10:54

Port of Pyeongtaek ready to handle Russian reefer ships for fish products transshipment

Additional port for handling Russian ships will help relieve the busy Port of Busan



Photo: Rosrybolovstvo website



The Port of Pyeongtaek is ready as from December 13, 2021 to receive Russian reefer ships for transshipment of frozen fish products into refrigerated containers. This was agreed by the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea as part of the cooperation agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea on the prevention of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing of living marine resources signed December 22, 2009, the Federal Agency for Fishery press office said.The demand for container shipping and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the shipping routes for transportation of Russian fish products. To ensure stable supplies, it is advisable to use the transport potential of other sea terminals on the Korean Peninsula. Therefore, the Federal Agency for Fishery addressed the issue and developed logistics routes to export Russian fish products through the Port of Pyeongtaek.Rosrybolovstvo says the additional Port for handling Russian reefer ships will help relieve the increased load on the Port of Busan, the main hub for the transit of Russian fish exports.