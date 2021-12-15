2021 December 15 10:09

Sea Port of Saint Petersburg installs new automated weighing equipment

Photo courtesy of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg



A new automated complex based on the RTV-D rail in-motion weighbridge system has been installed at Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (SP SPb). The equipment has successfully passed all technical tests and has been put into service.



The precision strain gauge system automatically determines the mass of freight laden wagons in motion and transfers the information to the local port data base. Thanks to the built-in video camera, the port workers receive weighing results in real time with reference to the wagon number, date and time. The obtained data allow to keep an operational record of the mass of freight and adjust the loading of trains when they are dispatched from the port.



There are currently four weighbridge complexes in operation at SP SPb. Three of them were designed and manufactured by ASI Corporation. The weighbridges are officially recommended by experts of RZD and have already proven their effectiveness.



The use of an optional weighing device will increase the accuracy of handling operations and the overall productivity of the port operator.



Since the beginning of the year, Sea Port of Saint Petersburg has laid within its railway infrastructure rehabilitation programme about 300 meters of new rail tracks, has built four and upgraded nine railroad switches, repaired more than 3 km of railway lines, over 460 meters of crane tracks and one crossing.

About the companies:

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo in The Greater Port of Saint-Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as dedicated terminals.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC. The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.

ASI Corporation is a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of electronic industrial scales, material accounting and control systems, railways and transport security systems.