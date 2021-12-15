2021 December 15 09:42

MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Dec 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on Dec.14:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 476.70 (-1.64)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 613.79 (-1.31)

MGO / USD/MT – 732.29 (+2.64)



As of Dec. 14, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $1 (minus $1 the day before), in Houston - plus $1 (plus $5 the day before). In Singapore and Fujairah this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $9 and minus $4 respectively (minus $12 and minus $3 respectively the day before). There were not significant changes registered on Dec.14.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 14 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $22 (plus $19 the day before), Singapore - plus $59 (plus $54 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $55 (plus $47), in Houston – plus 26 (plus $18 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah and Houston where the overcharge level increased by $8 on Dec.14.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.14: in Rotterdam - minus $ 36 (minus $31 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 10 (minus $9), minus $7 (minus $11) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $44 (plus $ 50 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the overcharge level decreased by $6 on Dec.14.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO may decrease by 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 3-5 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 4-6 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com