2021 December 15 09:08

Crude oil continues downward trend

Crude oil futures price drops 1.04%-1.23%



As of December 15, 07:50 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 1.04% lower at $ 72,93 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.23% to close at $ 69,86 a barrel.



Oil futures price turned negative on crude stocks decline report.