2021 December 14 18:09

Severnaya Verf starts dock-side trials of the 170701 series lead factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov

The vessel is being built for NOREBO Group

Image courtesy of Severnaya Verf Shipyard



Severnaya Verf Shipyard building the Project 170701 lead factory freezer trawler of Kapitan Sokolov for NOREBO Group completed outfitting for shore power connection and began mooring trials, the shipbuilding company said.



During the dock-side, basin trials, a team of shipbuilders, RS and the customer will test the quality of the ship's construction, installation and onboard equipment. Experts will test the operation of the propulsion, ship systems, and deck devices in various modes.



Currently, the shipyard is completing the installation of a fish processing plant and a refrigeration system on the trawler.



The series of ocean factory freezer trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO includes ten vessels. Six ships of the series will operate in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.



This is the first time when a new hull architecture was applied in building Russian fishing vessels: a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip, which increased the onboard space and improved the vessel seaworthiness.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard launched the 170701 series lead trawler Kapitan Sokolov on 31 August 2020. Other trawlers of the Kapitan Sokolov class, the Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman, Kapitan Tuzov and Kapitan Abakumov are under construction. The seventh trawler keel was laid down this November.



General characteristics:

LOA: 81.6 m, beam: 16 m, cruising speed: 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 tonne, main engine rated power – 6.2 MW, production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity: 100 tonnes of fish per day.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.



Established in 1997, NOREBO is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates 16 fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.