2021 December 14 16:34
Port of Arkhangelsk updates ice restrictions in its basin as of Dec 30
The Port of Arkhangelsk Harbourmaster Nikolay Nesterov has signed the order on introduction of ice restrictions for navigation in basin of the seaport. The restrictions are effective as from 00:00 Moscow Time, December 30, 2021, the Harbourmaster press office said.
The order allows passage vessels with an icebreaker assistance or unescorted of Ice 3 vessels / higher class of RS or a similar ice class of another classification society.
Vessels with Ice 1, Ice2 classes are allowed to sail only under icebreaker assistance.
Vessels without ice class, ATBs are not allowed to sail in the harbour.
