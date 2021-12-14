2021 December 14 18:26

Konecranes now delivers hybrid and electric RTGs as carbon neutral

Konecranes now delivers hybrid and electric RTGs to customers as carbon neutral, according to the company's release. Carbon emissions have been minimized wherever possible, and where not possible they have been compensated for with re-forestation, up to the point of hand-over to the customer.

Delivering RTGs to customers in a carbon neutral manner concerns phase 1, which represents around 1/10 of the total CO2 load. Konecranes has worked to reduce the CO2 footprint of manufacturing, materials, transportation and commissioning.

The usage of the equipment represents the main part of the carbon footprint of the RTG lifecycle – around 9/10. For this part Konecranes already provides many ways to reduce the carbon footprint with Ecolifting™ power options. In the end-of-life phase, the RTG steel structure can be fully recycled – this phase represents less than 1/10 of the total carbon footprint.

