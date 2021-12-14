2021 December 14 14:48

Port of Salalah invests in 16 eco-efficient RTG cranes and three mobile harbor cranes to expand operations and service capabilities

Port of Salalah have taken delivery of 12 out of the 16 new eco-efficient rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes from ZPMC to expand operations and enhance cargo movement within the terminal, according to the company's release.

The new equipment actively reduces the terminal’s environmental impact as well as significantly improves the container handling capabilities. This in addition to investing in state-of-the-art equipment with three new mobile harbor cranes from Liebherr , expected to arrive Q1 of 2022, which will vastly improve general cargo handling capabilities.

Port of Salalah is a multi-service port and the largest in Oman, handling over 4.3 million TEU last year and 15.7 million tons of general cargo. The Port, instrumental in facilitating strong trade links to the Indian Subcontinent, East Africa, Red Sea/Levant, and the Arabian Gulf and access to key regional markets including Asia and Europe, attracts over 2000 vessel calls, sailing to over 52 port destinations around the world. The contract with ZPMC and Liebherr, market leaders in port equipment, is a part of Port of Salalah’s future capacity expansion investments to ensure the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to support local and international business customers. The agreement also aligns with Oman’s 2040 Vision, elevating infrastructure as a key economic instrument to further grow the transportation and logistics sector.

The new RTG cranes are an important step in the terminal’s long-term plan to have zero-carbon emissions-reducing fuel burn by 20%. They are fitted with the latest Siemens technology Simotion D with S & 1500 PLC, and can lift 41 tons, and have six wide stacking plus truck lanes. They can be fully monitored remotely and integrated with the asset digitization system currently being installed in the terminal to monitor production and efficiency. In addition to laser anti-collision systems to provide protection to machinery and pedestrians. The 16 RTG cranes will be operational by January 2022. Two of the mobile harbor cranes will arrive in February 2022 while third will be received in April 2022.



About Port of Salalah

The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman’s 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman’s economic diversification strategy.

Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal.