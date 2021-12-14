2021 December 14 14:46

Fuelling the Industry: LNG as a fuel and its infrastructure at the 8th International Congress

The Congress is a meeting place for the decision-makers of the LNG industry assembling the whole value chain



8th International Congress brings together gas majors, EPCs, local gas companies, LNG shipping, LNG road transportation, truck and fleet owners, terminals and ports to address one of the key issues of today's LNG industry: usage of LNG as a fuel as well as the infrastructure behind it.



Taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany on 28-30 March, 2022, the Congress is a meeting place for the decision-makers of the LNG industry assembling the whole value chain. Gathering experts and senior executives, the Congress provides the speaking platform to address the broad list of fuel-related issues of LNG. Companies like Shell, Osaka Gas, Klaipedos Nafta, CEPSA, NOVATEK, Enagas and other big players of LNG-chain are already among the participants.



Recent years were marked by the expansion of the global LNG market. Big part of the increase in LNG demand is determined by regulatory acts such as IMO 2020 which poses a necessity of bringing the level of sulphur in the fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas to 0.50% m/m (compared to that of 3.5% previously). LNG proved to be the solution as a replacement fuel, allowing for a lower level of emissions. For road transportation, LNG also proves to be viable, demonstrating a 10-25% cost reduction and a 10-20% CO2 emissions cut compared to diesel, while putting out a comparable performance in terms of power, acceleration and cruising speed. Therefore, LNG presents itself not only as a source of sustainable energy, but also as a transition fuel. The role of LNG in maritime and road operations and its infrastructure receive special attention at the 8th International LNG Congress.



