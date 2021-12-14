2021 December 14 15:33

Belgian anti-corrosion coating company Acotec enters a new distribution partnership with SKPS in the United Arab Emirates

Acotec and Sap & Kaps Petroleum Services LLC, UAE signed an agreement for the distribution of Acotec’s brands and products, including Humidur® and Humidur® Char, in the United Arab Emirates. Business operations will start immediately, according to the company's release.

Besides providing more opportunities for trade between the two companies, the collaboration between SKPS and ACOTEC also promises to increase the level of skill sharing and knowledge of the products and services in the region. Acotec’s Corrosion Knowledge Centre has more than 35 years of experience in the development and production of sustainable anti-corrosion and passive fire protection coatings, and is world- renowned as a top provider of environmentally friendly solutions and technical expertise.

SKPS offers a fresh and innovative approach to the business in UAE, as their goal is to exceed client expectations with outstanding customer service, increased flexibility, and greater value, thereby optimising system functionality and improving operational efficiency.