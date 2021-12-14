2021 December 14 14:13

OneOcean’s Regs4ships ensures regulatory compliance for Uni-Tankers

Denmark-based Uni-Tankers has selected OneOcean’s Regs4ships regulatory database as the most effective means for ensuring continuous, fleet-wide compliance, according to the company's release.

Tanker operators need to understand and comply with a host of safety and environmental regulations, both international and local, and Regs4ships is the maritime industry’s most comprehensive and frequently updated database of regulations.



The solution allows ship and shoreside teams to stay abreast of, and to comply with, regulatory requirements around the world. This is particularly valuable for tanker fleet owners and operators because of the hazardous nature of their cargo, and the potential environmental impact should an accident occur.



In selecting OneOcean’s Regs4ships, Uni-Tankers can access all regulations for the management of the fleet and for specific sailing routes. This eliminates the need for the company to manually source and verify the needed information, a process that typically takes hours. Fleet managers also gain a high level of regulatory oversight over regulations in force for all vessels they manage.



The advanced functionality of Regs4ships provides the ability to see how regulations have evolved over time, and when they and later amendments come into effect. Easy tracking of the rules applying to vessels of different ages and types is a value-adding benefit, as is the single-source reference for information. This reduces confusion and mitigates the risk of missing important regulatory changes.



About OneOcean

OneOcean is the largest single digital solutions company in the maritime industry and the global leader in digital navigation and voyage compliance. The business supports over 15,000 vessels in their regulatory and navigational activities, making life easier for ship owners and managers, both onboard and onshore. Its aim is to simplify e-navigation and compliance with the powerful OneOcean platform built for the future while giving onboard and onshore teams the real-time information they need when they need it.



About Uni-Tankers

UNI-TANKERS A/S was established in 1995 as subsidiary of the financially strong group United Shipping and Trading Company Ltd., a company founded in 1989 when Torben Østergaard-Nielsen, owner and managing director of the entire group, decided to become a co-owner of a few smaller tankers.





