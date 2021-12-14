2021 December 14 12:10

Cargo volume of Port of Vysotsk in Jan-Nov fell 7%

Total volume of cargo handled at the terminals of Port of Vysotsk in January-November 2021 reached 15 631 900 tonnes or 7% less than in the same period a year before, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority statistics showed.



Handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 8% on Jan-Nov 2020 results reaching 11 649 500 tonnes. Oil product exports rose 7% to 11 039 300 tonnes, and handling of LNG jumped by 32% to 610 200 tonnes.



In the reporting period coal and coke volumes plummeted 33% to 3 982 400 tonnes.



In 2020 cargo throughput at the Port of Vysotsk decreased by 4% year-on-year to 18.58 million tonnes.



Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.



Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.