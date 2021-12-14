2021 December 14 11:12

Mordraga is a sponsor to the V International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.

The Congress will be held in Moscow on 16-17 February 2022





Mordraga LLC, a Russian company engaged in the complete cycle of dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering, is again a sponsor to the international congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”. The company is successful in the Arctic carrying out dredging works in the Gulf of Ob and is determined to take part in new offshore projects.



Mordraga LLC has projects both, in port water areas and open sea, focusing on dredging, land reclamation, hydraulic engineering, underwater pipelines laying, installation of offshore structures including rigs. The company was founded in 2005 as a part to a holding entity, DEME Group, one of the world leaders in marine construction and engineering, with a universal and up-to-date fleet comprised of more than 100 vessels and an experience of almost 150 years in specialized works worldwide.



A new V Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” is held by a leading sectoral media group Portnews on 16-17 February 2022 in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia in Moscow.



The event is supported by the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom State Corporation and International association of dredging companies (IADC). The congress brings together the IX International Forum of Dredging Companies (since 2014) and V Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering” (since 2018).



The participation in the congress is chargeable. The congress is held mixedly: both offline and online participation are possible.