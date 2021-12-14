2021 December 14 10:17

Port Kavkaz eleven-month throughput drops 18%

Port Kavkaz handled in the period from January through November 2021 31 681 000 tonnes, which a 18% decline on the same period a year earlier, the IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent reports citing the Port Kavkaz harbourmaster office.



In the reporting period 14 491 000 tonnes of export cargo were transshipped at Port Kavkaz harbour bulk transshipment area (-17%).



The volume of exports handled at the Port Kavkaz increased by 35% to 1 867 tonnes, imports - by 12% to 46 000 tonnes. The short sea traffic on the contrary, decreased by 22% to 15 139 000 tonnes.



Coal throughput jumped by 2.7 times to slightly over 2 million tonnes. The volume of grain and cereals declined 20%, to 18 338 000 tonnes, of oil products - by 6% to 8 832 000 tonnes, of sulfur - by 50% to 2 900 000 tonnes.



The volume of bunkering at the Port Kavkaz by the end of November decreased by 46% to 137 600 tonnes of marine fuel.



In January-November, the Port Kavkaz Harbourmaster offiice registered 4 712 calls excluding car ferries. This is a 33% decline on the same period 2020.