  Port of Kaliningrad Jan-Nov volume climbs 1%
  • 2021 December 14 10:03

    Port of Kaliningrad Jan-Nov volume climbs 1%

    Freight traffic at the Port of Kaliningrad in January-November 2021 reached 9 750 500 tonnes. This is a 1-percent gain on the same period a year before, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority statistics showed.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo decreased by 8% to 972 500 tonnes, while coal exports rose 10% to 413 300 tonnes. Other cargo segments showed a 19% decline reaching 525 500 tonnes.

    The volume of dry bulk cargo fell 2% to 3.2 million tonnes, general cargo volume increased by 13% to more than 1 million tonnes. Timber cargo volume surged by 44% to 44 400 tonnes.

    Handling of cargo delivered by ferries rose 9% to 1 040 500 tonnes, while volume of liquid bulk cargo dropped by 31% to 1 402 600 tonnes, including 347 900 tonnes of oil products (-61%), 395 300 tonnes of crude oil (-18%), 591 600 tonnes of food cargo (-4%) and 67 800 tonnes of chemical cargo (+2%).

    Container throughput at the port jumped by 62% compared to January-November 2020 to 400 817 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year.

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

  RSS   Subscription

