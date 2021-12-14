2021 December 14 09:22

Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils in Jan-Nov drops 15%

The Port of Ventspils based in Latvia handled in January-November 2021 over 10 million tonnes of different cargo, which represents a 15.2-percent decline compared to the same period last year, the port authority’s statistics showed.

In the eleven-month period Ventspils terminals handled 5.62 million tonnes of liquid bulk, 2 million tonnes of dry bulk and 2.45 million tonnes of general cargoes.



The harbour master office reported 1,085 calls in January-November, including 701 dry cargo ships and 405 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2020, the port handled 12.9 million tonnes of cargo.