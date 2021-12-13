2021 December 13 18:36

Kumpula completes fourth Northern Sea Route transit

ESL Shipping has announced, that it's ice-class 1A bulk carrier m/v Kumpula has arrived in Narvik in Northern Norway after her return voyage to Europe via the Northern Sea Route. Kumpula begun her first roundtrip from Murmansk to China in late July, according to ESL Shipping's release.

Ice conditions during the last passage were more challenging than expected at this time of the year but still nothing extraordinary for the Northeast Passage. Consequently, typical convoy icebreaker assistance was provided to all vessels in the area. The fact that there was only one icebreaker operating in the area caused some delays in the passage and the convoy was ordered to wait over a week at a safe drifting place north of Kotelny Island for the continuation of assistance while the icebreaker assisted other vessels. Winds had packed the ice in some areas and that is why convoy was the safest way to operate.

Despite the delays in the passage, the crew of Kumpula is doing well. Safety is always our first priority and Kumpula has had plenty of fuel, supplies and provision onboard for a safe journey.



