2021 December 13 16:23

Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month volume rises 4% (update)

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The Port of St. Petersburg in January through October 2021 handled 56.75 million tonnes, which represents a 4-percent growth on the same period a year before, the port authority said.

The volume of liquid bulk cargo remained unchanged at 10.58 million tonnes, while handling of dry bulk cargo increased by 11% to 8.12 million tonnes.



Break-bulk cargo volume rose by 14% reaching 12.31 million tonnes. There was a 27-percent surge in Ro-Ro units volume, up to 1.32 million tonnes. The port handed 236 600 tonnes of grab and suction cargoes (+1%) and 260 000 tonnes of timber cargo (+14%). Ferry cargo volume increase by 3.9 times to 3100 tonnes.



Container throughput in Jan-Nov decreased by 3% to 1 869 408 TEUs.



In 2020 cargo throughput at the port reached 59.88 million tonnes, container volume - 2.09 million TEUs.