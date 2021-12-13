  • Home
  • News
  • Fincantieri to develop the first decision intelligence platform in Italy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 13 17:06

    Fincantieri to develop the first decision intelligence platform in Italy

    Fincantieri has bought a stake in DIDO (Decision Intelligence for in-Depth Optimization), the Italian startup specialized in the development of complex industrial system models, artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning, thanks to the skills developed by a group of professors of the Politecnico di Milano, according to the company's release.
     
    Thanks to the operation, Fincantieri will operate a digital decision intelligence platform by 2022, the first of its kind in Italy.

    By integrating complex system models with machine learning techniques, artificial intelligence algorithms and data analysis statistical methods, the platform will be able to produce decisions automatically, as optimum solutions to complex problems, and even prescribe the most appropriate actions, taking into account uncertainties related to possible evolving scenarios and their prediction.
     
    The platform will create considerable cost savings on one side, increased efficiency of systems and processes on the other, resulting in increased profits of production and service activities, reducing operational and occupational risks, and generating new business opportunities. To that end, several platform modules will focus on increasing the efficiency of the purchasing process, reducing energy use, optimising prosumer policies (i.e. policies for entities that both consume and produce), identifying optimum predictive and prescriptive maintenance strategies, and optimising the management of spare parts logistics and warehouse.
     
    Later, starting from 2023, the platform will be available on the market for the worlds of industry and infrastructure.
     

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 13

18:36 Kumpula completes fourth Northern Sea Route transit
18:07 Port of Vyborg volume in Jan-Nov soars 64%
17:06 Fincantieri to develop the first decision intelligence platform in Italy
17:06 ICTSI signs a 15-year extension of the concession for the Madagascar International Container Terminal
16:44 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov rises 6% (update)
16:23 Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month volume rises 4% (update)
16:21 MTF unveils landmark framework for holistic assessment of decarbonization technologies
16:08 IAA PortNews launches a new section on its website
16:00 Port Bronka offers bonus to green and ultra-green vessels
15:04 Admiralty Shipyards starts sea trials of the supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company
14:30 BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean
13:15 New transshipment service connecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Far East starts
13:11 Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
12:08 Aker Solutions wins FEED contracts for Valhall and King Lear
11:23 Russian seaports volume in Jan-Nov rose 1.7% (update)
11:12 Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits
10:58 Fugro awarded R&D grant to develop methanol as a low carbon shipping fuel
10:23 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight multidirectional changes on Dec 13
10:03 Russian seaports’ eleven-month volume rose 1.7%
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 10
08:49 Oil prices rise as Omicron concerns decline

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal