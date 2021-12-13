2021 December 13 13:11

Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland

Photo: FSUE Rosmorport

On December 10 and 11 icebreakers escorted two vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, the Icebreaking Assistance Headquarters of the Baltic Sea Ports Authority said.There are currently four icebreakers operating within the basin: the Semyon Dezhnev operating and the Mudyug – on approaches to Greater Port of St. Petersburg; the Kapitan Izmailov – to the Port of Vyborg; the Ivan Kruzenshtern – to the port of Primorsk.The following icebreakers remain in the standby mode: Kapitan Plakhin, Viktor Chernomyrdin, Kapitan Sorokin, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Kapitan Nikolaev, Kapitan Dranitsyn, Kapitan Kosolapov.