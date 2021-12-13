-
2021 December 13 13:11
Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
There are currently four icebreakers operating within the basin: the Semyon Dezhnev operating and the Mudyug – on approaches to Greater Port of St. Petersburg; the Kapitan Izmailov – to the Port of Vyborg; the Ivan Kruzenshtern – to the port of Primorsk.
The following icebreakers remain in the standby mode: Kapitan Plakhin, Viktor Chernomyrdin, Kapitan Sorokin, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Kapitan Nikolaev, Kapitan Dranitsyn, Kapitan Kosolapov.
