2021 December 13 14:30

BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean

CMA CGM introduced the following service improvement to its BRAZEX service effective with below vessels:

BRAZEX: m/v "NORTHERN DELEGATION" voy. 0GBASN1MA - ETD Vitoria 01/01

BRAZEX 2 : m/v "CC MALTA" voy. 0HK3DS1MA - ETD Kingston 02/12

The service rotations will be adjusted as follows:

BRAZEX 1 will stop calling at Itajai and instead will call at Navegantes:

New Orleans - Houston – Veracruz – Kingston – Cartagena – Manzanillo – Manaus –Vitoria – Santos – Navegantes – Paranagua – Santos – Itaguai (1/2) – Salvador da Bahia (1/2) – Cartagena – Kingston – New Orleans



BRAZEX 2 will resume direct calls at Caucedo and Vila do Conde and stop calling at Fortaleza:

Kingston – Port of Spain – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes – Vila do Conde – Caucedo – Kingston



The two loops will now be calling Navegantes offering the same gateways for South Brazil.