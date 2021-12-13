  • Home
  • News
  • BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 13 14:30

    BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean

    CMA CGM introduced the following service improvement to its BRAZEX service effective with below vessels:
     BRAZEX: m/v "NORTHERN DELEGATION" voy. 0GBASN1MA - ETD Vitoria 01/01
     BRAZEX 2 : m/v "CC MALTA" voy. 0HK3DS1MA - ETD Kingston 02/12

    The service rotations will be adjusted as follows:

    BRAZEX 1 will stop calling at Itajai and instead will call at Navegantes:
    New Orleans - Houston – Veracruz – Kingston – Cartagena – Manzanillo – Manaus –Vitoria – Santos – Navegantes – Paranagua – Santos – Itaguai (1/2) – Salvador da Bahia (1/2) – Cartagena – Kingston – New Orleans

    BRAZEX 2 will resume direct calls at Caucedo and Vila do Conde and stop calling at Fortaleza:
    Kingston – Port of Spain – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes – Vila do Conde – Caucedo – Kingston

    The two loops will now be calling Navegantes offering the same gateways for South Brazil.

Другие новости по темам: BRAZEX, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 13

15:04 Admiralty Shipyards starts sea trials of the supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company
14:30 BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean
13:15 New transshipment service connecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Far East starts
13:11 Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
12:08 Aker Solutions wins FEED contracts for Valhall and King Lear
11:23 Russian seaports volume in Jan-Nov rose 1.7% (update)
11:12 Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits
10:58 Fugro awarded R&D grant to develop methanol as a low carbon shipping fuel
10:23 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight multidirectional changes on Dec 13
10:03 Russian seaports’ eleven-month volume rose 1.7%
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 10
08:49 Oil prices rise as Omicron concerns decline

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal
16:57 Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2022 to be held live online on April 4-8
16:55 WinGD outlines simple steps to decarbonize deep-sea shipping
16:35 ABP and Tarmac sign new long-term agreement in Port Talbot
16:12 Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia
15:55 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022
15:54 Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project
15:42 Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium
15:21 LR launches ‘First movers in Shipping’s Decarbonisation – a framework for getting started’
14:54 Intense operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers over complete cycle is cheaper compared to diesel and gas fueled ones