2021 December 13 13:15

New transshipment service connecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Far East starts

The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has announced the launch of a new transshipment service linking King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, and various Far East ports, according to the company's release. The service has been launched in partnership with Saudi Global Ports Co and the international shipping line Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

King Abdulaziz Port Dammam will continue to develop itself as the preferred transshipment hub port for the region, connecting ports in the Upper Gulf Region such as Bahrain to the world.

The new service comes as a continuation of the initiatives launched under MAWANI's ambitious strategy that aims to increase Saudi Arabia's links with leading seaports around the world and attract major international shipping lines to the Kingdom's ports.

The Saudi Ports Authority seeks, in accordance with its ambitious strategy, to raise the Kingdom's share in the transshipment market from the present 21% to 50% by 2030, besides achieving the largest share of maritime trade transiting through the Red Sea. MAWANI also aims to attract a major share of the global transshipment operations to Saudi ports by implementing several pioneering projects and initiatives, thereby consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub as envisioned by Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.