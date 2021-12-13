2021 December 13 11:12

Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits

An estimated 35,000 vessels still need to have BWT systems installed ahead of the September 2024 deadline for implementation of the IMO’s ballast water management convention, according to Optimarin's release.



Optimarin has though honed a fast-track delivery model with competitive pricing but without any compromise on quality for its proven BWT technology, enabling it to tackle the supply bottleneck.

A BWT retrofit is a protracted process that requires detailed planning - typically with an engineering lead time of six months before installation - and drydock capacity being secured ahead of time.

The first stage is to determine the right BWT system based on several selection criteria including the size and type of vessel, classification, flag state and port authority requirements.

Then comes procurement of the system by selecting a supplier followed by the planning stage that entails inspection and site engineering to look at structural, pipe, electrical and other elements, as well as carry out a 3D scan.



This stage also includes design engineering to transfer site data to a digital platform, arrangement of structural plans for piping and outfitting, a bill of material and pre-fabrication drawings, with class approval required for the design.

The final stage is installation and commissioning of the BWT system with operational verification and class approval to ensure regulatory compliance.

Lifecycle cost is also a key factor as selecting a BWT system solely according to price can lead to an inferior system being installed with a lack of aftersales support, resulting in higher maintenance costs and increased downtime at ports that cuts revenue and raises fuel consumption, he explains.

Optimarin, which has so far installed close to 1000 BWT systems with a substantial orderbook, is still able to deliver a system within 30 days due to a streamlined documentation process and the modular flexibility of its proven high-quality technology. But component shortages and logistical challenges that have hit many industries may make it difficult to give delivery guarantees.



Optimarin has also formed an alliance with UK-based Newport Shipping that enables it to offer a turnkey BWT solution with drydock availability at one of Newport’s 15 partner yards worldwide and favourable deferred payment terms.



This is supported by Optimarin’s innovative cloud-based digital solution OptiLink™ that provides real-time access to BWT system performance data, 24/7 support and remote troubleshooting, and data transfer to shore for more efficient fleet-wide ballast water management.

A key advantage of this solution is ease of reporting to third parties such as class societies and port authorities to obtain compliance certification without the need for timely lab tests and inspections at port.



