  • Home
  • News
  • Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 13 11:12

    Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits

    An estimated 35,000 vessels still need to have BWT systems installed ahead of the September 2024 deadline for implementation of the IMO’s ballast water management convention, according to Optimarin's release.

    Optimarin has though honed a fast-track delivery model with competitive pricing but without any compromise on quality for its proven BWT technology, enabling it to tackle the supply bottleneck.

    A BWT retrofit is a protracted process that requires detailed planning - typically with an engineering lead time of six months before installation - and drydock capacity being secured ahead of time.

    The first stage is to determine the right BWT system based on several selection criteria including the size and type of vessel, classification, flag state and port authority requirements.

    Then comes procurement of the system by selecting a supplier followed by the planning stage that entails inspection and site engineering to look at structural, pipe, electrical and other elements, as well as carry out a 3D scan.

    This stage also includes design engineering to transfer site data to a digital platform, arrangement of structural plans for piping and outfitting, a bill of material and pre-fabrication drawings, with class approval required for the design.

    The final stage is installation and commissioning of the BWT system with operational verification and class approval to ensure regulatory compliance.

    Lifecycle cost is also a key factor as selecting a BWT system solely according to price can lead to an inferior system being installed with a lack of aftersales support, resulting in higher maintenance costs and increased downtime at ports that cuts revenue and raises fuel consumption, he explains.

    Optimarin, which has so far installed close to 1000 BWT systems with a substantial orderbook, is still able to deliver a system within 30 days due to a streamlined documentation process and the modular flexibility of its proven high-quality technology. But component shortages and logistical challenges that have hit many industries may make it difficult to give delivery guarantees.

    Optimarin has also formed an alliance with UK-based Newport Shipping that enables it to offer a turnkey BWT solution with drydock availability at one of Newport’s 15 partner yards worldwide and favourable deferred payment terms.

    This is supported by Optimarin’s innovative cloud-based digital solution OptiLink™ that provides real-time access to BWT system performance data, 24/7 support and remote troubleshooting, and data transfer to shore for more efficient fleet-wide ballast water management.

    A key advantage of this solution is ease of reporting to third parties such as class societies and port authorities to obtain compliance certification without the need for timely lab tests and inspections at port.

Другие новости по темам: BWT, Optimarin  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 13

14:30 BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean
13:15 New transshipment service connecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Far East starts
13:11 Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
12:08 Aker Solutions wins FEED contracts for Valhall and King Lear
11:23 Russian seaports volume in Jan-Nov rose 1.7% (update)
11:12 Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits
10:58 Fugro awarded R&D grant to develop methanol as a low carbon shipping fuel
10:23 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight multidirectional changes on Dec 13
10:03 Russian seaports’ eleven-month volume rose 1.7%
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 10
08:49 Oil prices rise as Omicron concerns decline

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal
16:57 Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2022 to be held live online on April 4-8
16:55 WinGD outlines simple steps to decarbonize deep-sea shipping
16:35 ABP and Tarmac sign new long-term agreement in Port Talbot
16:12 Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia
15:55 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022
15:54 Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project
15:42 Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium
15:21 LR launches ‘First movers in Shipping’s Decarbonisation – a framework for getting started’
14:54 Intense operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers over complete cycle is cheaper compared to diesel and gas fueled ones
14:50 Aker Solutions to deliver subsea compression module for Åsgard