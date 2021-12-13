2021 December 13 11:23

Russian seaports volume in Jan-Nov rose 1.7% (update)

Photo credit: Valeria Klimentieva

Freight throughput at Russian seaports in January through November 2021 rose by 1.7% compared to the same period last year to 763.7 million tonnes, the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) said.



In the reporting period the country’s seaports handled 379.1 million tonnes of dry cargo (+2.7%), including 187.5 million tonnes of coal (+9.2%), 55.6 million tonnes (+6.0 %) of containerized goods, 38.7 million tonnes (-15.7%) of grain, 26.7 million tonnes (+9.8%) of ferrous metals, 17.3 million tonnes (-0.8%) of mineral fertilizers and 10.8 million tonnes (-11.4%) of ore.



The eleven-month volume of liquid bulk reached 384.6 million tonnes (+0.8%), including oil products - 134.2 million tonnes (+3.0%), LNG - 29.3 million tonnes (-0.9% ), food cargo - 3.8 million tonnes (-10.2%), crude oil - 216.3 million tonnes (unchanged).



In January-November the seaports handled 605.2 million tonnes of export cargo (+2.5%), 36.8 million tonnes of imports (+10.7%), 57.9 million tonnes (+3.1%) of transit cargo. The eleven-month volume of short sea traffic declined 9.8% to 63,8 million tonnes.



The eleven-month results by regions:

The Arctic Basin handled 86.6 million tonnes (-1.3%), including 26.8 million tonnes (-2.8%) of dry cargo and 59.8 million tonnes (-0,7%) of liquid bulk cargo. Cargo throughput at the terminals of Murmansk port reached 50.3 million tonnes (-1.6%), Sabetta port - 25.4 million tonnes (+0.2%), Varandey port - 4.2 million tonnes (-7.6%) and Arkhangelsk port - 3 , 0 million tonnes (-2.5%).



The Baltic Sea basin ports handled 230.5 million tonnes (+4.7%), including 108.1 million tonnes (+6.1%) of dry cargo and 122.4 million tonnes (+3,4%) of liquid bulk. Ust-Luga port handled 99.2 million tonnes (+ 6.2%) of different cargo, the Greater Port of St. Petersburg - 56.8 million tonnes (+4.0%), Primorsk port - 48.2 million tonnes (+6.3 %), Vysotsk port - 15.6 million tonnes (-6.5%).



The Azov-Black Sea basin ports total volume reached 233.8 million tonnes (+1.3%). This includes 104.3 million tonnes (+2.2%) of dry cargo and 129.6 million tonnes (+0.6%) of liquid bulk. Novorossiysk port handled 128.8 million tonnes (-0.5%), Taman port - 32.3 million tonnes (an increase of 1.6 times), Tuapse port - 23.1 million tonnes (-5.0%), Port Kavkaz - 16.1 million tonnes (-22.2%), Rostov-on-Don port - 14.4 million tonnes (-13.3%).



The Caspian Sea basin ports handled 6.5 million tonnes (-13.0%) of different cargo, including 2.4 million tonnes (-25.2%) of dry bulk cargo and 4.1 million tonnes (-4,0%) of liquid bulk. The Port of Makhachkala: 4.1 million tonnes (-11.5%), Port of Astrakhan: 2.1 million tonnes (-8.7%).



The Far Eastern basin ports handled 206.2 million tonnes (+0.9%), including 137.5 million tonnes (+2.4%) of dry cargo and 68.7 million tonnes (-1,8%) of liquid bulk. Vostochny port: 70.8 million tonnes (-0.5%), Vanino port: 32.9 million tonnes (+7.3%), Vladivostok port - 27.1 million tonnes (+21.9%), Nakhodka port: 24 , 6 million tonnes (+0.7%), Prigorodnoye: 13.1 million tonnes (-11.5%), Shakhtersk: 10.3 million tonnes (-8.7%).



In the periof from January through November, the country’s seaports handled 20.600 passenger vessels (+ 41.2%) and 10,6 million passengers, including 10,4 million people (departures), 299 700 people (arrivals) and 5300 transit passengers.



The passengers were handed primarily at specialized passenger terminals in the ports of Sevastopol – slightly over 10 million, Yalta cruise terminals – 362 300 people, Sochi – 183 200 people.