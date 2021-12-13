2021 December 13 10:23

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight multidirectional changes on Dec 13

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on December 10:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 474.77 (-3.71)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 612.60 (-4.48)

MGO / USD/MT – 730.32 (+0.25)



As of Dec. 10, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in two out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $4 (no changes), in Singapore - minus $11 (minus $15 the day before). In Fujairah MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (minus $2 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by - plus $6 (plus $5 the day before). There were not significant changes registered on Dec.10.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 10 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $19 (plus $16 the day before), Singapore - plus $56 (plus $52 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $44 (plus $47), in Houston – plus 33 (plus $14 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by $19 on Dec.10.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.10: in Rotterdam - minus $ 43 (minus $38 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 20 (no changes), minus $17 (minus $16) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $43 (plus $ 40 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam - the undercharge level increased by $5 on Dec.10.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may increase by 2-5 USD/MT, prices for MGO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com