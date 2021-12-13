2021 December 13 10:03

Russian seaports’ eleven-month volume rose 1.7%

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



Dry bulk throughput increased 2.7%, while liquid bulk volume fell 0.8%



Total cargo throughput at Russian seaports in January through November 2021 increased by 1.7% on the same period last year to 763.68 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 2.7% to 379.06 million tonnes with a 0.8-percent decline (to 384.62 million tonnes) in liquid bulk volume., Rosmorrechflot said.



The eleven-month performance results are the following:

Freight throughput at the seaports based of the Russian Arctic basin decreased by 1.3% to 86.63 million tonnes. The volume of dry cargo handled at the region’s sea terminals dropped 2.8% to 26.78 million tonnes, liquid bulk – 0.7% to 59.85 million tonnes.



The Baltic Sea basin ports’ cargo throughput surged during the period by 4.7% to 230.52 million tonnes, with a 6.1% growth in dry bulk segment to 108.14 million tonnes and a 3.4% gain in liquid bulk volume.



The Azov-Black Sea basin ports reported a 1.3% increase to 233.83 million tonnes of different cargoes. Of these, the dry bulk throughput reached 104.28 million tonnes (+ 2.2%), and liquid bulk cargo - 129.55 million tonnes (+ 0.6%).



The Caspian Sea basin ports in January-November this year handled 6.5 million tonnes which is a 13% decline on the same period a year earlier. Dry bulk volume plummeted by 25.2% to 2.37 million tonnes and liquid bulk cargo fell 4.0% to 4.13 million tonnes.



The country’s seaports based in the Far Eastern basin handled 206.2 million tonnes (+0.9%), including 137.49 million tonnes of dry bulk (+ 2.4%) and 68.71 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-1.8%).