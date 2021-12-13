-
Oil prices rise as Omicron concerns decline
Crude prices increased 1.28%-1.34%
As of December 13, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 1.34% higher at $ 76,15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.28% to close at $ 72,59 a barrel.
Oil prices are rising as concerns about the Omicron variant recede.
