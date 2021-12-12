2021 December 12 15:13

KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution

KCC and Becker-Marine Systems have finalized an agreement for a fleet wide rollout of the Becker-Mewis Duct. The tailored hull appendix is designed to improve the hydrodynamics of the flow into the ship’s propeller, thereby increasing propulsion efficiency and reducing fuel consumption at sea.



Initial findings from model tank studies, CFD calculations, and operational feedback from pilot vessel MV Banastar have provided confidence the system will firmly contribute to KCC’s targets of further reducing CO2 emissions and fuel cost savings.



MV Baffin (CABUII) is KCC’s second vessel to onboard the device, during her ongoing dry dock. For 2022, a further four KCC vessels will benefit from the upgrade during planned dry-docking. KCC’s expectations are that the system will improve the fuel efficiency by an average of 5% - and give emissions savings of approximately 800MT CO2 per ship, per year.



About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU vessels. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.