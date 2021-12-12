2021 December 12 11:31

Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility

A. P. Moller-Maersk announced recently, to provide end-to-end logistics solutions with a dedicated warehouse and bagging facility in the Philippines for UNAHCO Inc. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Co.), the leading manufacturer and distributor of the country’s most popular and fast-selling animal nutrition and healthcare products. This is Maersk’s first investment in the storage and bagging field in the Philippines, to meet the growing demand in the agricultural grain supply chain.



"We are very delighted to work with UNAHCO to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of its supply chain. This new facility will enable UNAHCO to reduce storage and trucking costs, optimize operations, improve goods flow, as well as provide flexible and faster delivery to mills. Building the partnership both in ocean and logistics services, it will enhance the resilience and agility of our customer’s supply chain. We also hope to better leverage our expertise and tap into immense potential for future cooperation," Erry Hardianto, Managing Director of Maersk Indonesia and the Philippines said.



This new facility is around 4,000 square meters, which will be strategically located in Angat, Bulacan, UNAHCO’s central distribution hub. It will be accessible to most of UNAHCO’s existing mills and customers, satisfying receiving and delivery needs.



Ricardo Alba, UNAHCO’s President and Chief Operating Officer comments: "I am confident that with this partnership, we can make our ocean shipment more economical and scalable, at the same time, build greater flexibility in our supply chain. This new tailor-made facility perfectly highlights the benefits we can get from Maersk’s integrated solutions. We look forward to the facility opening in the coming year."





About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people. For more details, click here.



About UNAHCO

UNAHCO, INC. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company) is the animal nutrition and health care subsidiary of United Laboratories, Inc., the leading pharmaceutical company in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia. For more than 50 years now, UNAHCO has been the trusted partner of Filipino animal raisers, providing them with quality and affordable animal feeds and veterinary medicines that enable them to run cost-efficient and profitable farm operations. As of 2021, UNAHCO has a total of 19 plants that meet the requirements of agri trade partners and animal raisers nationwide and abroad.