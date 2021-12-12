  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 12 11:31

    Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility

    A. P. Moller-Maersk announced recently, to provide end-to-end logistics solutions with a dedicated warehouse and bagging facility in the Philippines for UNAHCO Inc. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Co.), the leading manufacturer and distributor of the country’s most popular and fast-selling animal nutrition and healthcare products. This is Maersk’s first investment in the storage and bagging field in the Philippines, to meet the growing demand in the agricultural grain supply chain.

    "We are very delighted to work with UNAHCO to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of its supply chain. This new facility will enable UNAHCO to reduce storage and trucking costs, optimize operations, improve goods flow, as well as provide flexible and faster delivery to mills. Building the partnership both in ocean and logistics services, it will enhance the resilience and agility of our customer’s supply chain. We also hope to better leverage our expertise and tap into immense potential for future cooperation," Erry Hardianto, Managing Director of Maersk Indonesia and the Philippines said.

    This new facility is around 4,000 square meters, which will be strategically located in Angat, Bulacan, UNAHCO’s central distribution hub. It will be accessible to most of UNAHCO’s existing mills and customers, satisfying receiving and delivery needs.

    Ricardo Alba, UNAHCO’s President and Chief Operating Officer comments: "I am confident that with this partnership, we can make our ocean shipment more economical and scalable, at the same time, build greater flexibility in our supply chain. This new tailor-made facility perfectly highlights the benefits we can get from Maersk’s integrated solutions. We look forward to the facility opening in the coming year."


    About A.P. Moller - Maersk
    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people. For more details, click here.

    About UNAHCO
    UNAHCO, INC. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company) is the animal nutrition and health care subsidiary of United Laboratories, Inc., the leading pharmaceutical company in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia. For more than 50 years now, UNAHCO has been the trusted partner of Filipino animal raisers, providing them with quality and affordable animal feeds and veterinary medicines that enable them to run cost-efficient and profitable farm operations. As of 2021, UNAHCO has a total of 19 plants that meet the requirements of agri trade partners and animal raisers nationwide and abroad.

Другие новости по темам: Phillippines, A.P. Moller-Maersk, agreement, UNAHCO, warehouse facility  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal
16:57 Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2022 to be held live online on April 4-8
16:55 WinGD outlines simple steps to decarbonize deep-sea shipping
16:35 ABP and Tarmac sign new long-term agreement in Port Talbot
16:12 Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia
15:55 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022
15:54 Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project
15:42 Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium
15:21 LR launches ‘First movers in Shipping’s Decarbonisation – a framework for getting started’
14:54 Intense operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers over complete cycle is cheaper compared to diesel and gas fueled ones
14:50 Aker Solutions to deliver subsea compression module for Åsgard
14:30 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Power Solutions partner to boost electrification in the marine sector
13:58 Four new ports to be built in Perm Territory by 2030
13:35 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2021
13:31 Rotterdam port agrees tariffs through 2024
13:13 Electric watercraft maker Candela secures €24M investment from EQT Ventures to scale production of foiling vessels
13:02 Xeneta and Compass Financial Technologies partner to launch the industry’s most in-depth daily container freight index
12:44 NUTEP Container terminal set a record for simultaneous processing of vessels
12:12 CMA CGM acquires Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business
11:13 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard lays down 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company
10:42 FESCO launches a regular intermodal service from countries of the Asia-Pacific region to Europe via Vladivostok and Kaliningrad
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may slightly increase on Dec.9