2021 December 11 11:06

Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

For the second year in a row, the Group is rated at the top end by the independent organization



CDP, major independent non-profit organization for environmental reporting – previously known as Carbon Closure Project – scored Fincantieri A- for the activities carried out in the past year, for the second year in a row. Hence the Group confirms itself in the highest-merit range (in a scale from a minimum of ‘D’ to a maximum of ‘A’), thus strengthening its leading position also within the fight against climate change.



The result acknowledges Fincantieri’s efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and in climate risk management. These goals have also been achieved by intensifying the green policy in the provision of electricity from renewable resources (hydro and wind-power, solar) having an origin warranty, bringing the Group’s share of this type of electricity up to 84%.



CDP gathers and thoroughly processes data voluntarily submitted by listed companies, assessing both their performances and strategies. This year, the organization assessed over 13,000 companies worldwide for their commitment and transparency in fighting climate change.



The CDP ranking is therefore a globally acknowledged competitive advantage. It is, indeed, a useful tool to get ahead of regulatory and policy changes, identify and tackle growing risks, and find new opportunities for action. Over 590 major investors, with overall assets exceeding 110 trillion dollars, have already requested companies to inform the market about their sustainability stance through CDP.



Furthermore, Fincantieri has been confirmed in the highest range, namely “Advanced”, also within the V.E (formerly Vigeo Eiris) ranking – the agency that assesses the integration of social, environmental and governance factors in the context of sustainability –, where it ranks first among its reference peers.