2021 December 10 18:42

Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics

ABP’s Port of Southampton is working with Teletrac Navman to roll out vehicle safety technology across its 80-strong fleet, including over 30 electric vehicles, according to ABP's release.

The port is using Teletrac Navman’s telematics system to gain increased visibility and real-time actionable insight, streamline and safeguard operations and make them more sustainable. A tracking platform displays vehicle speeds and acceleration, cornering, braking and maintenance needs, helping ABP identify any improvements it can make to help ensure optimum safety and fuel efficiency.

The rollout follows a successful trial of telematics across a smaller number of vehicles at the port.

With public roads, backyards, and a university campus all in close range, the Port of Southampton has an on-site speed limit and vehicles are required to drive for optimum safety, including navigating quayside areas during busy cruise passenger operations.

To provide drivers and vessel stevedores with much greater visibility when handling everything from cruise ships to automotive carriers, Teletrac Navman is fitting all vehicles with front-facing cameras, and larger transit vans will also carry rear-facing cameras.