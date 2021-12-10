2021 December 10 16:59

Royal IHC appoints new CEO

Royal IHC appoints new CEO with extensive experience in maritime sector Jan Pieter Klaver will start as CEO of Royal IHC on 1 January 2022, according to the company's release.

He thus takes over from Gerben Eggink, who fulfilled the role of CEO on an interim basis for more than a year and a half. With the appointment of Jan Pieter Klaver, Royal IHC is bringing in an experienced CEO from the maritime sector. Together with Paul van der Harten (CFO) and Kees van der Snel (COO), they form the three- member Executive Board.

After his training as a civil engineer at the Technical University of Delft, Jan Pieter started at Heerema. During his more than 25 year career at Heerema, he fulfilled various (management) roles, including manager of the Heerema shipyard in Vlissingen. After being CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group for a number of years, he became CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors in 2009. In 2017, he made the move to Kenz Figee, where until recently he was CEO.

About Royal IHC

Royal IHC sets out to expand its position as a leading supplier of maritime technology and expert craftsmanship.