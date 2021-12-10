2021 December 10 16:52

Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052

Image source" Rosmorrechflot

On 9 December 2021, an acceptande/delivery certificate for the first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput and intended for inland water ways of Russia was signed at R-FLOT, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



Saint-Petersburg based MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building ships designed by Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet.

The ships will be built under the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024.

The contract is to be fulfilled in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The vessel is designed for implementation of the following tasks: placement, removal and transportation of aids of navigation including river and lake beacons and buoys of up to type 4; on-site maintenance and repair of navigation facilities; control of the state of navigation pass at inland water ways; control of the state of navigation aids along the navigation pass; tugging of non-self-propelled crafts; transportation of cargo on working deck; harbor supply of vessels.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.48 m, freeboard depth – 1.15 m, height – 8.75 m; displacement – 154.5 t; draft (river/sea) – 1.42 / 1.39 m; speed - 24 km/h; gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days; class notation - "О2,0 (ice 20)" by Russian River Register.

