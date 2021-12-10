  • Home
  • 2021 December 10 17:13

    MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane

    MacGregor introduced the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane (HCE) as a new member of the heavy lift crane family, according to the company's release.

    The HCE is a result of combining MacGregor and NMF’s extensive experience in the heavy lift industry. Both design philosophies were examined in detail, with the best elements then combined together to develop an industry leading design which covers lifting capacity up to SWL 1000 tonnes.

    Key benefits are most clearly evident in the weight and drive system. By combining NMF crane house design principles with MacGregor high tensile steel experience, the weight of the HCE is significantly reduced. This has a major advantage for the pedestal size and cargo capacity of the vessel.

    The new MacGregor Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) system improves HCE efficiency by up to 50% compared to the traditional closed-loop hydraulic design. In addition, power consumption can be as much as 80% lower during standby time for lashing and securing.

    General VFD advantages including potential savings in capital expenditure, superior cargo handling and lower maintenance costs without the need to change oil, oil filters and hoses equally apply to the HCE.

    Reliability and safety have also been improved through redundant power supply units, which enable high system availability and fault tolerance of critical components, and the use of additional brakes.

    The HCE can be connected to the OnWatch Scout condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance service, with the option to include several automation functionalities such as Auto-Drive and Auto-Tandem.

    MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions.

    Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people worldwide.

