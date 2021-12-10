2021 December 10 16:35

Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. Chairman Ric Campo announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had once again ranked the Houston Ship Channel Number 1 in total tonnage in the United States, according to the company's release.

The channel handled more than 275 million short tons of cargo during 2020, exceeding the next largest port by more than 50 million tons.

The commerce that flows through the Greater Port of Houston drives tremendous economic impacts and jobs for the entire nation. The channel helps sustain 3.2 million jobs and contributes $802 billion annually to the American economy.

During its annual Budget Workshop in November, the Port Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budget and Five-Year Operating and Capital Plan.

The Commission also approved regular updates and increases in Port Authority tariffs and charges, During the December meeting, Chairman Campo congratulated the Houston Pilots Association on its 100th anniversary.

The next Port Commission meeting is scheduled for January 25, 2022.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the US. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.