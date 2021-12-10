2021 December 10 10:36

Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022

The company will announce a competition in early 2022

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) is going to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022 and reach annual result of over 100,000 virtual kilometers, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, as saying at the 11th International Forum “Arctic Projects, Today and Tomorrow” in Arkhangelsk.

“In 2022, we will exceed the result of 100,000 virtual kilometers with introduction of efficient mechanisms... From the next year, most of the company’s own and chartered ships will operate in the eastern area. The operation efficiency will be ensured by involvement of unmanned underwater vehicles in survey operations. The expansion will depend on the results... In early 2022, we will announce a competition. The task will cover a certain scope of survey works and they will be paid only if completed so that the results can be used for making charts”, said Aleksandr Bengert.

