2021 December 10 12:01

Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed partnership agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute (NMI) based in Massachusetts USA. This is the first partner agreement signed with a maritime eLearning provider and includes the delivery of a range of K-Sim cloud-based simulation applications for NMI global online students.



In recent years, NMI has created a dynamic learning management system that delivers a wide range of courses online, reaching mariners across the globe. This comprehensive online maritime education, training, examination, and certification portal is known as Northeast Maritime Online (NEMO°). NEMO° has emerged as a leading transformative model for maritime education and training and is a strong partner for KDI’s highly respected K-Sim Connect applications, which will be utilized as embedded parts of NMI’s eLearning courses.

K-Sim Connect digital platform provides a comprehensive range of cutting-edge simulation solutions designed to enhance maritime education and training. The current product library includes engine management, cargo handling, Radar, ECDIS, and route planning simulation solutions and will soon be extended with more applications in the navigation training domain.