2021 December 10 11:10

Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility

Konecranes has won a contract to supply 6 Waste-to-Energy (WtE) cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - IWMF. The order, booked in August 2021, underscores Konecranes’ commitment to helping customers and industries grow and transform so they run more efficiently, sustainably, and safely, according to the company's release.

Tuas Nexus - IWMF is Singapore’s first integrated facility to treat incinerable waste, source-segregated food waste and dewatered sludge from Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (Tuas WRP). It will also sort household recyclables collected under the National Recycling Programme (NRP). It is set to be completed in phases from 2025 onwards, and Konecranes’ cranes will be delivered in February 2023.

The contract calls for Konecranes’ MHE-Demag unit to provide cranes with a full automation package to enhance operations and reduce manpower needs. The contract was awarded to Konecranes by a Keppel-led consortium appointed by the National Environment Agency to develop the WtE facility and Materials Recovery Facility as part of IWMF Phase 1 development.

