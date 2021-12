2021 December 10 09:13

Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

Crude oil prices fell by 0.23%-0.31%



As of December 10, 08:22 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.31% lower at $74.19 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.33% to $70.78 a barrel.



Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over covid related restrictions in some countries.